After not playing volleyball for two weeks, Lake Havasu High swept Glendale on the road on Wednesday.
The Knights won 25-15, 25-14, 25-18 to improve their overall record to 3-7. Head coach Tim Rodriguez said it was his team’s “most consistent” performance of the season.
“We haven’t been able to touch a volleyball in a couple of weeks so it was good to get there and shake some rust off,” Rodriguez said. “I think the kids were appreciative that they were able to play again and we went down there and we kept the pressure on.”
It was the team’s first time on the floor in two weeks after Havasu’s home matches against Agua Fria (Oct. 26) and Canyon View (Oct. 27) were canceled. Both matches were 5A Desert West contests and the reason for their cancellations were not disclosed to the Today’s News-Herald.
Rodriguez said pre-game warm-ups was the first time the girls touched a volleyball since those matches were canceled.
“I was little concerned, not sure what we were going to look like coming out of that,” Rodriguez said. “We had a few rough plays, but for the most part, we took care of business and made them make the mistakes.”
On Wednesday, the Knights had 22 kills with Maddie Darrah recording a team-high six kills, followed by four each from Rylinn Smith and Caylee Crook and three from both Morgan Kross and Kam Kletschka. Olivia LeGrand had a solid performance at the setter position, recording 11 assists.
“We came in and took care of business,” Rodriguez said. “It wasn’t close for very long in each of the games and the kids just did a really good job.”
The Knights (3-7, 1-5 5A Desert West) will return to their home floor for the first time since Oct. 19 when they host the Parker Broncs (12-3, 8-2 3A West) on Thursday.
