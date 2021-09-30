The Lake Havasu football team will welcome a long-time rival to Lee Barnes Stadium on Friday.
The Knights will look to keep the Golden Shovel when they host the Mohave Thunderbirds in the 52nd meeting between the two schools. Havasu has dominated the long-time rivalry with an all-time 37-14 record and have won the last seven meetings. The Knights last loss to the Thunderbirds came in 2012.
The rivalry makes a return after a one-year hiatus. Last season was the first time in the rivalry’s 51-year-old history that the game didn’t take place.
“We’re all pretty pumped and excited,” Knights quarterback Austin Head said. “We’re all coming in with that chip on our shoulder.”
That chip that Head is talking about is an 0-2 record and a 58-28 loss to Glendale last week. Head completed 10-of-15 passes for 128 yards against the Cardinals. Head didn’t play for the majority of the fourth quarter due to the game being out or reach.
Head is making his varsity first start in the rivalry and hasn’t faced Mohave the last two years. He didn’t play against the Thunderbirds his sophomore year due to an arm injury he suffered before the season.
“Every single one of us, I’m sure we all want it the same,” Head said about keeping the Golden Shovel at LHHS. “I’m not going to say that I want it more than others, but I really want to keep that shovel too.”
Junior running back Isaac Stopke is also facing Mohave for the first time at the varsity level. Heading into Friday’s game, Stopke is trying to not let the emotions of the rivalry get to his head.
“There’s a lot of hype around this game, but as a team, we can’t let that get to us,” Stopke said. “Individually, I can’t let it get to me, being a captain, I got to stay together and try to keep our team together.”
Stopke did acknowledge the rivalry contest as a big game and that the team wants to keep the coveted Golden Shovel on their campus.
“We’re going to do everything in our power to keep it here,” Stopke said.
This year’s meeting could impact playoff rankings for each team by season’s end. The Knights are currently looking for their first win after starting the year at 0-2. The Thunderbirds head into Friday's game at 3-2 and are coming off a 42-0 loss to a talented Yuma Catholic squad.
Mohave is also trying to move up in the 3A Conference rankings. The Thunderbirds are currently ranked No. 14 in 3A. The Knights are not yet ranked due to the first 4A-6A rankings releasing on Oct. 12.
In the 51st meeting in 2019, it was a one-sided affair with the Knights dominating the contest inside the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. Havasu went into halftime with a 32-0 lead and won the game 38-13.
For the Knights to continue their winning streak, they’ll have to contain Thunderbirds quarterback Johnathan Williams, who leads Mohave in all-purpose yards and is responsible for 19 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Williams provides athleticism at the position, running for a team-high 929 yards and has scored 11 times on the ground.
“He’s a strong runner,” Knights head coach Karl Thompson said about Williams. “They do different formations to try to outflank the defense to get that extra blocker.”
Williams, a sophomore, also has a deep ball in his repertoire, throwing for multiple large gains including an 81-yard connection to Izaac Robles, who has been the former’s favorite target this season.
Williams and Robles have connected on three 60-yard plays this season including the 81-yarder. Robles, junior, has hauled in 23 receptions for 507 yards and seven touchdowns - all good for the team lead.
The only team that contained the Williams-Robles connection so far was Yuma Catholic. Williams (6-of-19) threw for 42 yards and rushed for 59 yards on 23 carries. The Shamrocks held Robles to four catches and 29 yards.
Williams and Robles are also two-way players. Williams leads the Thunderbirds with 37 tackles and Robles has the second most on the team at 24. Defensively, Thompson expects multiple fronts including a 3-5 scheme and a four-man front at the line.
“When we come into this game, they know it doesn’t matter what our records are,” Thompson said. “This is a pride game.
“We’re really excited to have this game after not having it for a year.”
Friday’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Lee Barnes Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. and admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students/military/seniors and $1 for students wearing purple and gold. Cash will only be accepted at the gate and re-entry is not allowed. Outside food or drinks also won’t be allowed.
