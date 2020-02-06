A battle between a pair of top-10 teams came down to the wire as the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team defeated Desert Edge 2-1 on Thursday night to win the West Valley Region.
Havasu junior Tristan Fowler scored twice, including the winning goal on a header with less than five seconds remaining to knock off the No. 7 Scorpions.
“I didn’t even know it went in at first, my head was down, but then everyone started screaming,” said Fowler who is up to 34 goals this season. “It was insane.”
The Knights (17-1-1, 4-0 West Valley) controlled possession for most of the night, as Desert Edge packed its defense in order to slow Havasu’s offense.
There was no score at halftime, although the Knights had several opportunities to score, its best coming off a header from junior Danny Pando which was stopped.
After halftime, Havasu continued to apply pressure and finally broke through in the 55th minute when Fowler found a loose ball in the box and knifed through the defense to power it past the keeper.
Desert Edge thwarted several more attacks, then found itself with opportunities of its own.
The Scorpions had a handful of chances to answer back and finally did when they earned a penalty kick after a foul was committed inside the box.
The crowd became unruly when the official’s made the call and several yellow cards had already been handed out.
Desert Edge converted the PK and with just over six minutes remaining, the match appeared to be headed to overtime.
With time running out, Havasu mounted one last push, but the Scorpions held them off initially.
Finally with less than 10 seconds left, junior Trent Dreisbach sent a ball into the box which found Fowler who was able to head in the game-winning goal.
“They’ve work hard and they deserve it,” said head coach Christina Gibbs of the region championship. “They’ve earned it all year and they’ve had a really great season.”
The Knights have now won eight matches in a row, while they snapped Desert Edge’s six-game winning streak.
Havasu came into the match as the No. 10 team in the 4A Conference and Gibbs is hopeful Thursday’s win will vault them into the top eight, which would allow them to bypass the play-in round.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed and saying our prayers,” she said.
Final rankings and playoff seedings will be revealed by the Arizona Athletic Association next week.
