Lake Havasu City pool player Lynda Niichel best described it on her Facebook page as “the little team that could.”
Nicchel along with three other women – Shannon McQueen, Deb VanDyk and Melissa Dearen – had their moment to shine at a pool tournament in Las Vegas earlier this month. The women took second place at the American CueSports Alliance National 8-Ball Women’s Championships at the Westgate Resort and Casino, a tournament that occurred May 19-22.
“In league here locally, we’re usually in the bottom,” Nicchel said. “We just kind of decided to go on a whim because covid restrictions were being lifted (in Vegas) and so we decided, well, let’s just go try and we ended up getting second place in our division. So it was amazing.”
The women competed with the team name All Racks Matter – an innuendo and a play on the phrase “all lives matter” – which garnered comments throughout the four-day tourney, Niichel said. They were one of two women’s teams from Havasu at the tournament with the other earning second place in the second chance bracket.
The runners-up made a run all the way to the championship match where they lost to a team from Atlanta, Georgia, whom they had to play twice. The Georgia team won a nine-ball tournament prior to defeating the Havasu women in Vegas.
“In the very first match where we played them, they beat us pretty bad,” Niichel said. “They were still feeling excited about their nine-ball finish, but when we came back the next day, whoever got 10 points first won and it came down to the very last game. It was tied 9-9 and we ended up losing that match. That was a heartbreaker, but it was pretty brutal to have to play them twice.”
All Racks Matter played a team from Indiana, California, Illinois and Minnesota on their way to facing the Georgia team. Niichel doesn’t recall how many teams competed, but there were less teams this year due to the pandemic. Niichel said there were 120 tables and there were different divisions including doubles, singles and team for both men and women. The Havasu quartet had about 25 teams in their division.
“It’s a big deal,” Niichel said about the national tourney. “It’s a national, once a year tournament.”
The four women play together as a traveling team with their home bar being Mr. Lucky Billiards on the Southside of town on Maricopa Avenue. They play in an eight-match traveling season, but this year, it was decreased to four matches due to covid-19.
Niichel, McQueen and Dearen were on another team, but brought on VanDyk to replace a previous team member.
Niichel has the most competitive experience on team at 14 years while McQueen has played for about 3-4 years. VanDyk and Dearen have been playing around the same amount of time as McQueen, Niichel said.
“I’ve been with three different teams and I could say for whatever reason, this team that went this time, we were just really cohesive,” Niichel said. “We got along really well. We had no expectations at all. So we were very relaxed while we were playing and I think that helped and kind of say ‘OK, we’re just going to, we’re going to try our best, but we’re going to have fun primarily and see what happens’ and it worked.”
