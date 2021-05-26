Havasu women's pool team

Lake Havasu City women’s pool team All Racks Matter finished second at the American CueSports Alliance National 8-Ball Championships in Las Vegas on Saturday. All Racks Matter consists of Lynda Niichel, Mellisa Dearen, Shannon McQueen and Deb VanDyk. 

 Courtesy

A Lake Havasu City women’s pool team took second place at a national tournament in Las Vegas last weekend.

The team from Havasu – named All Racks Matter – lost in the championship game of the American CueSports Alliance National 8-Ball Championships to a team from Atlanta, Georgia. All Racks Matter plays out of Mr. Lucky’s Billiards – a pool hall in Havasu.

Another team from Havasu took second in the second chance tournament after being eliminated from the standard bracket.

The tournament took place on May 19-22 at the Westgate Resort and Casino.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.