A Lake Havasu City women’s pool team took second place at a national tournament in Las Vegas last weekend.
The team from Havasu – named All Racks Matter – lost in the championship game of the American CueSports Alliance National 8-Ball Championships to a team from Atlanta, Georgia. All Racks Matter plays out of Mr. Lucky’s Billiards – a pool hall in Havasu.
Another team from Havasu took second in the second chance tournament after being eliminated from the standard bracket.
The tournament took place on May 19-22 at the Westgate Resort and Casino.
