The Lake Havasu High School wrestling program lost their Wednesday dual meet.
Wednesday, the grappling Knights traveled to Gila Ridge High School for a meet against Gila Ridge and Agua Fria. LHHS lost both matches with Gila Ridge beating Havasu 45 to 32 and Agua Fria beating the Knights 39 to 33.
Head coach Ryan Schumann said the Knights were matched up against some good teams, but they still wrestled “flat” when they were on the mat.
“It will be a good wake up call for them for Ironwood this weekend,” Schumann said.
On the girls wrestling team, Schumann says that Avery Reys did a great job wrestling aggressively.
The next competition for LHHS is the two-day annual Eagle Invitational that starts on Friday, Jan. 28.
