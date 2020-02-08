The Lake Havasu wrestling team failed to send any of its members to the state tournament after competing in its section tournament on Saturday.
The only state qualifier of the season, the Division III Section III tournament was held in Buckeye and was the first time anyone on the Knights’ roster was experiencing a sectionals tournament.
“We had a lot of young wrestlers and they wrestled hard, it just wasn’t our day,” said head coach Ryan Schuman.
Havasu had four qualify for state from last year’s veteran-laden squad.
Despite coming up short in the end, Schuman was proud of the way his team fought throughout the season.
“So many of them stepped up and had strong seasons,” he said.
Schuman noted the performances of junior Noah Swearinger, freshman Josue Aguilar and senior Bradley Troffer.
“Noah wrestled strong all the way through, it was hard to see him come up short,” he said. “As a freshman, Josue had a great season and we’re excited to see what he can do and Jared gave it a good run and wrestled hard all year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.