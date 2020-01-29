Competing in its final home meet of the season on Wednesday, the Lake Havasu wrestling team lost both of its duels, falling to Estrella Foothills and Shadow Mountain.
The Knights previously faced both schools at their previous home meet this season on Jan. 7.
Despite the losses, head coach Ryan Schuman was impressed with the effort from his team against a pair of veteran teams.
“I thought we wrestled way better than the last time we faced them,” he said. “We improved a lot and a lot of our young wrestlers shine tonight.”
Schuman was impressed particularly with the performance of junior Noah Swearinger.
“Noah stood out and came out very strong and very aggressive,” said Schuman. “He had a kid come out really aggressive toward him and he was still able to dominate. He looked so good at 220 pounds. He made the move from 226.”
Up next, the Knights are scheduled for a busy day on Saturday.
Most of the team will compete in the Colorado River Championships, while Schuman will head to Mesa along with 12 freshmen for a freshman tournament.
“The freshmen are really stepping up, all of them,” said Schuman. “They’re just working hard. There’s not one freshman that slacking, they’re all working hard.
