The Lake Havasu wrestling team wrapped up its regular season by going 2-1 in its final meet on Wednesday.
The Knights defeated Lee Williams and Payson, but fell to Snowflake. Havasu won the rubber match of three matchups with the Volunteers this season.
Senior Bradley Troffer set a Knights’ record by pinning an opponent in four seconds.
Elsewhere, head coach Ryan Schuman noted the performance of junior Noah Swearinger, who had a “dominant performance.”
Lake Havasu did not wrestle with its full roster on Wednesday as they used a number of freshmen. Many of the upperclassmen were preparing for the sectional championship this Saturday.
The sectional championship is the only meet where wrestlers may qualify for state.
“There might be some surprises,” said Schuman. “Our goal is to have five go to state, but it’s going to come down to who brings their heart.”
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. at Youngker High School in Buckeye.
