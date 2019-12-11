A shorthanded Lake Havasu wrestling team went 1-2 at its meet Wednesday night, defeating Arcadia but falling to Desert Edge and host Deer Valley.
The Knights now stand at 2-4 this season. No other information was available.
“It was a rough night,” said head coach Ryan Schuman. “We have to improve our defense and keep working.”
Up next, Lake Havasu will compete in the Big Red Wrestling Invitational this weekend at Agua Fria High School. The tournament will run from Friday to Saturday.
The Knights won the Big Red Invitational last season.
