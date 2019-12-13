After a rough night Wednesday, the Lake Havasu wrestling team bounced back with a strong performance on the first day of the Big Red Wrestling Invitational at Agua Fria High School in Avondale.
The Knights went 4-1 in duals Friday, defeating Lee Williams, Odyssey, Westview and earning a win with a bye. Lake Havasu suffered its only loss to Buckeye Union.
“We had a really great day,” said head coach Ryan Schuman. “A lot of our young kids stepped up and wrestled hard today, which was great to see after Wednesday. Today was the total opposite, we really battled today and were much more competitive.”
Four Lake Havasu wrestlers went undefeated in their matches Friday. They were freshman Josue Aguilar in the 106 class, sophomore Johan Perea in the 113 class, sophomore Jorge Aguilar in the 132 class and junior Daniel Blaylock in the 195 class.
The invitational will continue today as the Knights are scheduled for two team duals before beginning competition in the individual portion of the tournament. Wrestling will begin at 9:30 a.m.
