After a strong performance on the first day of the Big Red Invitational, the Lake Havasu wrestling team closed out the tournament by placing six in the individual portion.
“I’m just really proud of the way our kids competed this weekend,” said head coach Ryan Schuman. “We got a lot of praise from the other coaches and they put on a really respectable performance. We’re up and coming.”
Junior Daniel Blaylock led the way for the Knights as he finished first in the 195-pound weight division.
Sophomores Johan Perea (113) and Josue Aguilar (106) and junior Noah Swearingen (126) all finished fourth in their respective weight divisions.
Freshman Sam Miles, filling in for senior Jared Thomas, placed sixth in the 160-pound weight division. Sophomore Jorge Aguilar finished sixth in the 132-pound class.
Lake Havasu lost both of its duels to start the day.
The Knights will head into winter break and are scheduled to host their first meet of the season Jan. 7 against Buckeye Union, Estrella Foothills and Shadow Mountain.
“I think we’ll come back strong after winter break and we’re looking forward to it,” said Schuman. “A lot of kids are committed to this program and we’re looking to come out strong and win all three duels.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.