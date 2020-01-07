In its first action since winter break, the Lake Havasu wrestling team dropped all three matches in its home opener on Tuesday night.
However, head coach Ryan Schuman was pleased with the effort and performance of his young team.
“They’re young and they’re all improving,” said Schuman. “I’m not disappointed by any means. For a lot of them, it’s their first year wrestling. We had a long break but we’ll come back strong next week.”
Estrella Foothills, Shadow Mountain and Buckeye Union were the other teams in attendance.
In the match against Estrella Foothills, Schuman was impressed with freshman Trent Francis and junior Noah Swearinger who both picked up wins against the Wolves.
“It was just a team effort, I’m proud of all of them,” said Schuman. “It’s hard to just pick one or two out as far as standouts.”
The Knights will be back in action next Wednesday on the road against Coronado, Dysart and host Washington at 3 p.m.
Lake Havasu’s next home meet is scheduled for Jan. 29. against both Shadow Mountain and Estrella Foothills again.
