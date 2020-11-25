It will be over a month until the Lake Havasu wrestling team will have a match, but with the season being pushed back to January, a young roster - with only two seniors - will spend extra time in the wrestling room.
“I have a younger team so this is going to be a developmental year for them,” Knights head coach Ryan Schumann said. “I do see it as I’m lucky to have that developmental year (in a shortened season.) They’re going to go out and get a few matches.”
This year’s wrestling squad will have a decrease in numbers than years past with kids possibly opting out due to covid-19, Schumann said.
As for the returning wrestlers, Noah Swearingen is one of the team’s two seniors on this young squad and looks build off last year’s appearance at the Division III Section III tournament. The senior is aiming to make a leap and qualify for state.
“I’m expecting to be the best that I can be,” Swearingen said. “We’re working out a lot, practicing all our moves so I’m going to be ready.”
Swearingen was one of three Havasu representatives to compete at Sectionals last year, which was the only state qualifier last season. The others who wrestled for the Knights at Sectionals were Josue Aguilar, who was a freshman, and Bradley Troffer, who graduated.
Havasu was moved up to Division II Section I this year.
“It’s wrestling,” Schumann said about moving up a division. “I don’t see where the division makes a difference. You could either wrestle or you can’t.”
Other notable wrestlers from this young core includes sophomores Brady Brown, Gunner Legrand and Andon Attaway, who Schumann all considers to be “explosive” athletes and he expects them to make progress this season.
“I learned a lot from losing,” Brown said. “Ever since last year, I just been pushing to get better at wrestling.”
The Knights will have to wait until Jan. 5 to compete after the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted in a special meeting last week to push back winter sports. Havasu’s wrestling room won’t be empty, as the Knights are still allowed to practice. Along with Havasu’s winter athletic programs, wrestling has conducted workouts since Nov. 9.
Schools in Mohave County were cleared to begin practice on Nov. 9 with no restrictions after the county met covid-19 metrics set by the AIA and the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee earlier this month.
When the Knights do officially step onto the mat, the season will look different with dual matches most likely taking place. The AIA is not permitting scrimmages, invitational or regional tournaments and out-of-state competition in any winter sport. Wrestlers are limited to one match per day in multi-team meets.
One of the notable tournaments that Havasu won’t compete in is the Wrangler Invitational in Wickenburg, which has been a staple on the Knights’ schedule. The Big Red Invitational at Agua Fria High School is another tournament on their schedule that won’t happen.
“I really like those tournaments and I’m really going to miss them,” Schumann said. “They really helped our development. Wickenburg is a huge tournament for us and it’s the opening tournament….There’s good competition. It’s really a hidden gem.”
