The Lake Havasu wrestling team took first place at the Wickenburg Invitational on Saturday with multiple top-three finishers.
Gunner LeGrand took first place in his bracket and was the only Knight to finish on top of his weight class on Saturday.
Xander Flowers, Johan Petra, Nicholas French, Glen Adona and Robert Minden all earned second place. Andon Attaway, Josue Aguilar and Hunter Bentley finished third.
Havasu heads to Mohave High School today for a multi-team match with Cactus, Yuma and the Thunderbirds. Match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., according to the Arizona Preps 365 website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.