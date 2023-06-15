Havasu youth soccer players to play in Idaho regional championship

Back row (left to right): Coach Jose Alvarado, Jesse Dominguez, Jaden Baker, Ángel Castañeda, Fraser Molyneux, Logan Molyneux, Jesus Alvarado, Damian Juarez, Ozwaldo Sanchez, Coach Alonso Valencia. Middle row (left to right): Nery Sanchez, Jessie Pelayo- Garcia, Jose Alvarado, Jorge Lerma, Seven Shuffler, Daniel Rodriguez. Front row (left to right): Gabe Kesitilwe, Kellan Portz.

The Spartan Havasu Academy 04 boys soccer team will be representing the state of Arizona at the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup held in Boise, Idaho, from June 16 to 20. 

The team consists of Jose Alvarado, Jaden Baker, Angel Castaneda, Jesse Dominguez, Damian Juarez, Jorge Lerma, Jessie Pelayo-Garcia, Nery Sanchez and Oswaldo Sanchez. 

