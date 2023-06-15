Havasu youth soccer players to play in Idaho regional championship

The Spartan Havasu Academy 04 boys soccer team will be representing the state of Arizona at the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup held in Boise, Idaho, from June 16 to 20.
The team consists of Jose Alvarado, Jaden Baker, Angel Castaneda, Jesse Dominguez, Damian Juarez, Jorge Lerma, Jessie Pelayo-Garcia, Nery Sanchez and Oswaldo Sanchez.
“They got their start playing for the Havasu Lions, but as they progressed and wanted to work harder, they got connected with the Spartans down in Tucson and they were able to play at the highest levels in Arizona,” parent and coach Jarrett Portz said.
Most of the boys travel every single weekend to attend practices and tournaments.
“A few of these boys did go up to Idaho in past years, but this is really a record number of boys representing Lake Havasu this year,” Portz said.
If the Spartans win this event, they will go on to the national championships in Wichita, Kansas, in July.
Seven Havasu soccer players will represent their individual Arizona teams in the U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Regional Championships also held in Boise, Idaho, from June 23 to 29.
Jesus Alvarado will compete with the 2007 Tuzos Academy. Fraser Molyneux will compete with the 2007 Spartans Academy. Seven Shuffler, Logan Molyneux and Daniel Rodriguez will compete with the 2008 Tuzos Academy. Gabe Kesitilwe and Kellan Portz will compete with the 2010 Spartans Academy.
“It’s really cool to see all these kids that started in Lake Havasu develop a passion and desire to play at a really high level,” Portz said.
This event also serves as a college scouting event, where scouts from colleges all over the country will be watching these boys play.
If any team wins this event, they will go on to compete at the national U.S. Youth Soccer Championships in Orlando, Florida, in mid-July.
