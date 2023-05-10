Four-year-old Julien Beaumer ran up to his father after a motocross race, beyond excited about his second place finish – until Beaumer’s father broke the news that Beaumer was actually lapped during the race, and he finished last, not second.

Fast forward twelve years later, and 16-year-old Beaumer is now the one lapping his competitors in the Supercross Futures program – a league that prepares amateur riders to race against the fastest professionals in the world. They race the same tracks and on the same night as the professionals.

