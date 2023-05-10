Four-year-old Julien Beaumer ran up to his father after a motocross race, beyond excited about his second place finish – until Beaumer’s father broke the news that Beaumer was actually lapped during the race, and he finished last, not second.
Fast forward twelve years later, and 16-year-old Beaumer is now the one lapping his competitors in the Supercross Futures program – a league that prepares amateur riders to race against the fastest professionals in the world. They race the same tracks and on the same night as the professionals.
“We go up in the stands and watch the pros (do their practice laps) and see what they’re doing,” Beaumer said. “We look for different line choices, see where on the track they’re going, it could even just be a couple inches over where they have a better line. Then we try to implement it into our practice.”
Beaumer grew up here in Lake Havasu City watching riders James Stewart Jr. and Ryan Dungey and was inspired by Stewart’s fearlessness to take those big jumps first and Dungey’s consistency in fighting for the championship.
“I feel like some people don’t take into account how much work it is off the bike,” Beaumer said. “People just think we go out and ride and they don’t take into consideration how much work we put in off the bike and in the gym.”
Beaumer now lives in Riverside, California, and takes advantage of all the different tracks that Southern California has to offer. He’s also been homeschooled since eighth grade in order to dedicate as much time as possible to racing.
After three years in the Supercross Futures program, Beaumer has earned himself a spot on the Orange Brigade KTM amateur racing team. Since joining KTM in February, Beaumer has back-to-back first place finishes and one fourth overall win.
“It means a lot to be with (KTM),” Beaumer said. “Everyone there has been super helpful. I’m really grateful to have them behind me. The plan is to go pro with them and have them guide me through my first years as a professional.”
Beaumer placed fourth at the Arlington 250SX Futures race in February, first at the Glendale race on April 8th, and first at the East Rutherford race on April 22nd.
“My goal is to go pro next year,” Beaumer said. “And just have a good, consistent year and be on the podium.”
Next up for Beaumer is the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday.
