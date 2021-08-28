Lake Havasu football will have to wait at least another week to begin the 2021 season.
The Knights opening season game at Canyon View was canceled due to several players from Havasu’s program in quarantine. The program has kids in quarantine across different levels. The Knights were scheduled to play the Jaguars in a road game on Sept. 3.
Lake Havasu head Karl Thompson told the News-Herald Saturday it was a combination of other things that also led to the cancellation. Those factors included injuries, eligibility and transfer status of some students, leading the Knights to a low number of players on its varsity roster.
Thompson added that two position groups are “completely wiped out.” He didn’t disclose those position groups or how many players were in quarantine.
“We are going to make sure all players and all families are as safe as we can by following the guidelines that have been given to us as a member of the AIA,” Thompson said.
Despite the cancellation, Havasu was able to scrimmage against Flagstaff on Saturday. The Knights brought 41 kids – across all three levels – to Flagstaff High.
Havasu’s first scheduled game is currently a home matchup against Lee Williams on Sept. 10.
