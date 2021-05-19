Lake Havasu’s Kaden Twyman made his next move official Tuesday and is heading to the Golden State.
The Knights’ senior signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Porterville College – a junior college in California’s San Joaquin Valley.
Twyman said he’s always looked into going to school in California because of its weather and beaches. Porterville – a rural town with the nearest beach approximately 2 ½ hours away – became his next destination after JL Buchanan was hired as head coach for the Pirates baseball program last October.
“I knew him way before that and once he got the head coaching job, I knew it’ll be a perfect fit,” Twyman said. “That was the direction on why I went to California.”
During his time as a Knight, Twyman was a four-year varsity starter and had a career batting average of .351, according to MaxPreps. Twyman was a First Team All-4A West Valley selection as a sophomore and earned Second Team All-5A Desert West honors this season.
Twyman batted .360 with 18 hits and nine RBIs – all good for second on the team in 2021. During his junior year, Twyman was looking to have his best statistical season, batting .517 in 12 games, until the covid-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 campaign.
The senior has played second base for most of his prep career until he was moved to the outfield during this past season. Twyman will likely head back to second as a Pirate, saying he was recruited as a middle infielder.
As he heads to Central California, Twyman’s plan is to transfer to a four-year university and hopefully get offered a scholarship after one season. He said the pandemic did affect his recruiting, as he had some interest from schools in the Midwest, but playing time was uncertain.
“If covid didn’t happen, I would probably be going to a university,” Twyman said. “With everything happening, there’s two sets of seniors in front of me and the odds of me going into a big university and starting over two-year seniors is probably not the highest possibility. I’m going to go to a junior college and start there and get in a lot of work.”
A Division I program he has his eyes on is Long Beach State and will head there if he’s offered a scholarship from the Dirtbags – the nickname for the school’s baseball team.
“My dream school probably before covid,” Twyman said. I wanted to go to Long Beach State and be a Dirtbag. I just like the name.”
