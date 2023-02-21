Head over wheels: Inside NASCAR’s solution to concussion issues with enhanced Next Gen car

Brad Keslowski turns laps at NASCAR's testing in Phoenix in late January. Keslowski wrecked on the final lap of Sunday's Daytona 500.

 Reece Andrews/Cronkite News

AVONDALE – As Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrated Sunday’s Daytona 500 victory, and the track cleanup crew finished between turns one and two, NASCAR breathed a sigh of relief.

The climax of Sunday’s 65th running of the Daytona 500 delivered a familiar conclusion: drivers smashing into the wall, cars spinning and the caution flag coming out. Luckily for NASCAR, every driver walked away unscathed – something NASCAR couldn’t claim by the end of last season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.