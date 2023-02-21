Head over wheels: Inside NASCAR’s solution to concussion issues with enhanced Next Gen car

The Nevada Athletic Commission attempted Wednesday to address what constitutes a legal slap in slap fighting. Slap fighting is a new sport in which opponents take turns striking each other in the face. Power Slap League competitors must deliver only open-handed blows and must not hit opponents below the chin, according to amended rules approved by the commission that seek to make the matches safer. The commission originally voted in October to sanction slap fighting to prevent unregulated matches and ensure competitors are safe. Commissioners, however, were concerned the rules weren’t specific enough.