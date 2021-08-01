After leaving Lake Havasu City a decade ago, the Heat is returning home.
Havasu Heat officially makes its return in 2022 after playing the past 10 years in Kansas and will host games at John M. Wade Memorial Field at Lake Havasu High School, starting next May. The Heat is moving back to Western Arizona after spending the past eight years in Wellington, Kansas. The team originally moved from Havasu to Haysville, Kansas in 2010 and played there until 2012.
“You see this (smile)?” Heat owner/head coach Rick Twyman said when asked about bringing the team back to Havasu.
The high school facility will be used by the Heat as a temporary home for two seasons, as part of an agreement between the team and the Lake Havasu Unified School District that will end on Dec. 31, 2023. Twyman said the Heat is currently in negotiations with the city for a future home after the team’s agreement with the school district ends.
“We’re absolutely committed to Havasu long term,” Twyman said. “It’s coming back to stay.”
The Heat’s 2020 roster consisted of players from the NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA, junior college and high school levels. Recent Lake Havasu High grads Kaden Twyman – Rick’s son – and Ryan Blondell were the only two players on the roster from the high school level this past season.
Rick recently reached 1,000 wins with the team after a 15-3 victory over the McPherson Pipeliners on July 13. Ryan allowed three hits in six innings of one-run ball against the Pipeliners.
The Heat originally played in Havasu and competed in the Pacific Southwest League (PSL) from 1993-2009. During their first 16-year run in Havasu, the Heat's greatest success was winning the 2007 National Baseball Congress (NBC) World Series Championship in Wichita, Kansas. The Heat won the 2007 title after going undefeated (7-0) in the double-elimination tournament and were the first team from Arizona to win the NBC World Series.
“Businesses are excited, people here are excited to have that back because it was big when it was here,” Heat assistant general manager Norm Lyon said about the team’s return to Havasu. “It’s 10 times bigger now than what it used to be.”
The Heat’s first stint in the city included seven regional titles, eight Pacific Southwest championships, nine top-16 appearances in the NBC World Series, five top six finishes in the World Series and a U.S. Open Championship in 1996. The Heat played at John M. Wade Memorial Field during their first stint – years before the facility had its upgrades.
Current and former Major Leaguers Sergio Romo, Kevin Pillar, Morgan Ensberg, Joba Chamberlain and Craig Gentry are some of the alumni that have played for the Heat, Rick said.
"We are excited to welcome Havasu Heat back home,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “We have been working with Rick and his team for several years and we are excited that we are able to bring this back to our community.
“The exposure that our community will receive because of the hard work of Havasu Heat management and the team will be fantastic for our area, and it will also provide additional opportunities for our citizens to enjoy minor league baseball."
During their time in Wellington, they claimed two Kansas Collegiate League championships and two Kansas Collegiate Tournament titles. During their three seasons in Haysville, the Heat was a member of the Jayhawk League (JL). The PSL and JL are both affiliated with the NBC.
According to a January 2009 News-Herald article, the Heat had offers to move San Diego, Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada prior to their 2010 move. The use of a 2,500 seat sports complex prompted the move to Haysville.
Norm said talks of a move back to Havasu started to progress around 2018 – two years before the team’s contract with Wellington ended. The contract was supposed to end in 2020, but the Heat’s season was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic, pushing the team’s return back a year.
Rick said the team could’ve left last year, but he wanted to give Wellington a proper sendoff during the Heat’s final year in the city.
“Not coming back (to Wellington) wasn’t the right way after covid,” Rick said.
