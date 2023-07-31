The Havasu Heat amateur baseball team's season ended Monday afternoon after they fell 11-10 to the Marshalls Navy team in the fourth game of the 2023 Marshall Gates World Series.

The Havasu Heat stepped onto the diamond on Saturday night, ready to face the formidable Marshalls Navy in the second game of the 2023 Marshall Gates World Series. The Heat put up a valiant fight against the Navy's dominant pitching staff, with every Navy pitcher unleashing blazing throws at around 95 mph. Despite their best efforts, the Heat fell short, losing a close 8-7 battle.

