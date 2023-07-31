The Havasu Heat amateur baseball team's season ended Monday afternoon after they fell 11-10 to the Marshalls Navy team in the fourth game of the 2023 Marshall Gates World Series.
The Havasu Heat stepped onto the diamond on Saturday night, ready to face the formidable Marshalls Navy in the second game of the 2023 Marshall Gates World Series. The Heat put up a valiant fight against the Navy's dominant pitching staff, with every Navy pitcher unleashing blazing throws at around 95 mph. Despite their best efforts, the Heat fell short, losing a close 8-7 battle.
Undeterred by the setback, the Heat returned to the field on Sunday to take on the San Francisco Seals in the third game of the series. The matchup proved to be another high-scoring affair, as both teams displayed their offensive prowess. The Heat fought hard, but the Seals managed to edge them out with a 12-10 victory.
Despite losing two consecutive games, the Heat remained resilient and focused heading into Monday.
Their determination paid off as they advanced into the quarterfinal round of the consolation bracket held on Monday, offering them a chance at redemption and a shot at making it to the championship game.
In the consolation game, and their second matchup against the Marshalls Navy, the Heat fell 11-10.
“I’m happy because we played some really good games,” coach Rich Lahman said. “That’s all you can ask for.”
After practicing some two-strike scenarios and making some tweaks with coach Nate Lambden, the Heat offense were better prepared to face the big arms of the Marshalls Navy. So much so that they came out hot in the first inning, scoring seven runs.
“It was a good season, we had a good showing,” coach Rick Twyman said. “It was a lot of close games.”
Through four games and a record of 1-3, the Heat racked up 39 runs against some of the best arms in the country at the World Series.
“There were no bad pitchers that we saw this weekend,” Lahman said.
Over the course of the weekend, second baseman Kaden Twyman and outfielder Nico Torrez shined at the plate. Kaden Twyman ended the series with six runs, six hits and a .600 batting average on 10 at-bats. Torrez ended the series with eight runs, six hits and a .428 batting average on 18 at-bats.
The three home runs of the weekend came from infielder Michael Weber (two runs, five hits, .357, 14 at-bats), designated hitter Chris Ortega (five runs, four hits, .333, 12 at-bats) and Casey Bochenczak (two runs, six hits, .375, 16 at-bats).
Other notable hitting performances came from Luca Dincola (one run, three hits, .230, 13 at-bats), Ayden Markovich (four runs, two hits, .250, eight at-bats) and Carlos Parra (two runs, two hits, .166, four at-bats).
On the pitching side, starters Kuhron “Boogie” Patrick, Landon Riley and Austin Puette had impressive performances on the mound considering the high altitude.
Bullpen pitchers Jared Stephenson and Boom Ward executed their relief innings phenomenally.
“(Stephenson) hung the only 0 we had on the (Navy), he’s very crafty,” Lahman said.
Catcher Brennan “Bubba” Rocha had clutch performances over the four games and had very quality at-bats all weekend.
