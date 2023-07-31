The Colorado board of regents has voted unanimously to leave the Pac-12 Conference and return to the Big 12. The Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching. It will lose USC and UCLA to the Big Ten next year and has spent months trying to land a new media rights contract. Now Colorado is leaving at the same time. The Buffaloes say money wasn't the only lure back to the league where it was a founding member. Chancellor Philip DiStefano noted that Colorado will have more favorable start times across three time zones that will provide better exposure for the school.