History will be on the line when the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team takes the field for its 4A Conference quarterfinals match against Cortez tonight at 6 p.m.
Should the seventh-seeded Knights knock off the No. 15 Colts, it would be the furthest the team has advanced in school history.
“I think they’re ready and they’re anxious to get out there,” said head coach Christina Gibbs.
She said the team has had some light practices this week and enjoyed a team dinner on Tuesday night.
The pressure of state playoffs didn’t seem to rattle Lake Havasu last Saturday after it fell behind early against Catalina Foothills, as it rang off four unanswered goals to win its first round match 4-1.
Sophomore Anthony Reyes scored two goals on Saturday, while junior Danny Pando and senior Janiel Fonseca each added one of their own. The Knights deep offensive corps, along with its strong defensive back line, form a formidable opponent for just about any team.
“At the end of the day, we just need to worry about what we’re doing as a team and we’ll be OK,” said Gibbs, who admitted she didn’t have much information about Cortez, which upset No. 2 Salpointe Catholic in the first round.
The Colts, of the Black Canyon Region, won their final three matches of the regular season, all by shutouts, then defeated Gila Ridge in overtime in the play in round prior to its upset over the Lancers.
“They play in a tough region,” said Gibbs. “Then they went and beat the No. 2 seed, so they obviously have some talent.”
The winner of tonight’s match will advance to the semifinals on Saturday where they will face the winner of Tempe-Washington. Both the semifinals and final will be played at Williams Field High School in Gilbert.
Thanks in part to donations to the team, the first 200 students in attendance will be provided with free tickets to tonight’s match.
