History will be made, Heat and Nuggets set to square off for NBA title

After a grueling seven game series between the Heat and Celtics finally ended on Monday, the NBA finals is set. The eight seeded Miami Heat will take on the number one seed Denver Nuggets for the Larry O’Brien Trophy and basketball glory.
The Nuggets are coming off a sweep of the LA Lakers, something no one saw coming. While the Nuggets were favored against LeBron James and his cohorts, no one expected them to fall in just four games. The sweep of the premier NBA franchise propelled Denver to their first ever NBA finals appearance.
Nikola Jokic was dominant in the game with his flashy passes and unstoppable shot. Jokic was helped by the prolific offense of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The Nuggets were also helped by new addition Bruce Brown and former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
The Nuggets have dominated in the NBA playoffs thus far, losing only three games. They knocked out Minnesota in the first round and then took down the mighty Suns, who many thought had a shot to win the title after the addition of Kevin Durant.
Miami has had a much different run through the playoffs. They started by almost being eliminated in the play in games. The Heat lost to Atlanta, who took the seven seed, and won an extremely close game against Jimmy Butler’s former team the Bulls.
They began their playoff run with an incredible upset of the number one seeded Milwaukee Bucks, losing just one game and becoming just the sixth eight seed to knock off a one. The Heat then set their sites on the New York Knicks. Despite Jalen Brunson’s best efforts, New York fell in six games to the Heat and the improbable eight seed was set to play in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.
That series looked to be over early as the Heat took a 3-0 lead and threatened to sweep the boys in green just like their west coast counterparts. But, the Celtics battled back and became just the fourth team to force a game seven after being down 3-0. The Heat held their head up high, however, and came into game seven in Boston ready to go. While everyone looked to Miami’s stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, it was the Heat’s group of undrafted talent that derailed the Celtics. Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin couldn’t miss from the three as the Heat shot an even 50% from the arc.
Though Derrick White, the Celtics game six hero, tried his best, an early ankle injury to Boston’s leading man Jason Tatum spelled doom for the Celtics. They fell 103-84 and the Miami Heat became the first eight seed to ever make it to the NBA finals.
As far as the NBA finals are concerned, this is a fascinating match up that certainly favors the Nuggets. Led by Jokic, who has quietly averaged a triple double in this postseason, the Nuggets have played just 15 games in the playoffs as opposed to Miami’s 18. The Nuggets also swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals affording them over a week of rest before the finals. The Heat, on the other hand, are coming off of a hard fought and exhausting seven game series and will step onto the Denver floor on Thursday with just two days rest. This is the same exhausting situation that arguably lost them the championship in 2020 against the Lakers in the bubble.
That sounds like insurmountable odds for the Heat, but overcoming great odds is sort of what Miami is known for. Though the city itself may be flashy and over the top at times, its basketball team couldn’t be more different. They are tough, gritty and have a “do whatever it takes” mentality similar to the Memphis Grizzlies of 2012.
The key for the Nuggets is to neutralize the Heat’s role players. Butler and Adebayo will do what they do, put up points and play tough basketball. But if guys like Martin and Vincent get going, the Nuggets will be in trouble. Denver also need to attack the paint with their size advantage. Miami is one of the smaller teams in the NBA. With only one seven footer on the team in Orlando Robinson, who rarely sees the floor, the Heat often role out a line up consisting of mostly perimeter players.
The Nuggets, on the other hand, outsize Miami at almost every position. Jokic is one of the larger centers in the league and their forwards on the wing are bigger as well.
For the Heat, they have to get going from three point range. This could be difficult as the Lakers only shot over 40% from beyond the arc twice in their four game series. In games two and three they shot below 32%. The Heat shot very well from three point distance against the Celtics. In three of their four wins they shot 50% or more from beyond the arc, led by guards Strus, Vincent and Martin. The Heat had great success from three-point land in game seven against the Celtics, utilizing high picks on the perimeter to free up their shooters.
Adebayo will also have to play lock down defense down low as he is truly the only member of the Heat big enough to defend the rim against Jokic and Aaron Gordon.
