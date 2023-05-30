History will be made, Heat and Nuggets set to square off for NBA title

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates with the trophy and teammates after defeating the Boston Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.

 Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

After a grueling seven game series between the Heat and Celtics finally ended on Monday, the NBA finals is set. The eight seeded Miami Heat will take on the number one seed Denver Nuggets for the Larry O’Brien Trophy and basketball glory.

The Nuggets are coming off a sweep of the LA Lakers, something no one saw coming. While the Nuggets were favored against LeBron James and his cohorts, no one expected them to fall in just four games. The sweep of the premier NBA franchise propelled Denver to their first ever NBA finals appearance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.