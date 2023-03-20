Hobie 20 First place
David Scavone, Krystal Oleman
Hobie 18 First place
Scott Finley, Logan Finley
Hobie 16 First place
Rex Miller, Shawn Bates
Second place
Stephen Rogoff, Diana Eberhart
Hobie Wave First place
Larry Langer
Second place
Richard McCreedy
Third place
John Ziolkowski
Notes and takeaways from the second Arizona Wildcats spring football practice of 2023.
PHOENIX – The America-heavy crowd at Chase Field roared in anticipation as an 0-2 …
JaKobe Coles hit a floater from the lane with 1.5 seconds left and No. 6 seed TCU rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat 11th-seeded Arizona State 72-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Coles took a pass Mike Miles Jr. from near the top of the 3-point circle, dribbled once and let go of the game-winner. Arizona State’s desperation heave at the buzzer missed. Miles, playing on a hyperextended right knee, finished with 26 points for the Horned Frogs. They advanced to a second-round matchup with No. 3 seed Gonzaga on Sunday in the West Region. DJ Horne had 17 for Arizona State.
