Holiday Bowl files lawsuit against Pac-12, UC Regents to recover losses from scuttled 2021 game

The Holiday Bowl was cancelled hours before kick-off at Petco Park because UCLA had a number of positive COVID-19 cases on the team in 2021.

 K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune

The Holiday Bowl is suing the Pac-12 and UC Regents to recover more than $3 million in losses suffered when UCLA pulled out of the 2021 bowl game less than five hours before kickoff against North Carolina State.

A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the San Diego Bowl Game Association, which was filed late Tuesday in County of San Diego Superior Court and received Wednesday morning before being made public.

