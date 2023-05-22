Home free: Brittney Griner’s emotional embrace completes long return to Footprint Center

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led off the ninth with a double and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Jose Herrera to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Christian Walker and Corbin Carroll homered as Arizona took two of three from Oakland. Gurriel led off the ninth with a double off Shintaro Fujinami for his seventh straight game with an extra-base hit. Two walks loaded the bases before Herrera’s drive to right off Adrian Martinez allowed Gurriel to score easily. The A's have lost all eight home series this season.