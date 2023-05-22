Home free: Brittney Griner’s emotional embrace completes long return to Footprint Center

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Sky in the second half at Footprint Center.

 Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX – Community support for Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury was never in question Sunday afternoon when a crowd of 14,040 converged on Footprint Center for the seven-time All-Star’s long-awaited return.

In a powerful display of solidarity across the entire WNBA family, pregame festivities for the Mercury’s home opener featured signs, shirts and messages of support for Griner. The crowd – the third-highest regular-season attendance of her pro career – raised its volume substantially for favorites Sophie Cunningham and Diana Taurasi during player introductions before a thunderous roar overtook the arena as Griner stepped into the spotlight.

