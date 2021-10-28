After playing on the road for the past three weeks, the Lake Havasu football team returns home Friday with a chance to control its own destiny of a Southwest Region title.
But like always, the Knights’ sole focus is to improve to 1-0 this week.
“We have to focus on the task at hand at being 1-0,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said. “I think the guys understand the importance of that. At practices, they’re dialing in a little bit better.”
Havasu (4-2, 2-0 Southwest) welcomes Estrella Foothills (1-6, 0-1 Southwest) to Lee Barnes Stadium for its homecoming game – a contest that features teams going into opposite directions. The Knights are currently on a four-game winning streak while the Wolves have lost their last six games.
“I’m expecting a big crowd,” Knights quarterback Austin Head said about the homecoming game. “We’re going to have all the alumni here….one of the biggest attendances we’re going to have. We just have to deal with the loud setting and still stay in our game. What’s going on the field needs to stay on the field and not let it affect our game.”
If Deer Valley (5-2, 0-2 Southwest) defeats Youngker (2-5, 1-0 Southwest) this Friday, the Knights would be in great position for a Region title. The Knights play their next three games at home, but it’s a vital stretch for the purple and gold.
Not only is a Region title in play, but playoff position will be on the line, as the Knights host No. 8 Coconino and Youngker in the final two weeks of the season. Havasu is currently No. 12 in the 4A State rankings.
“If we continue to be 1-0, that’ll take care of itself,” Thompson said about playoff positioning.
During their winning streak, the Knights have scored 41.7 points per game while their defense has allowed 16.2 points per contest. The Wolves offense has struggled in the past two weeks, scoring only seven points while allowing 50 in two lopsided losses to Round Valley (51-7) and Combs (54-7).
It’s a prime matchup for the Knights offensive playmakers against a Wolves defense that has allowed 30 or more points in every game this season. During their six-game losing streak, the Wolves have allowed 42.1 points a game.
In last week’s thrilling 28-26 victory over Deer Valley, Head had an efficient night, completing 11-of-16 passes for 138 yards. He completed a pass to five different receivers with Glen Adona and Brenton Szymanski each hauling in four catches. Adona gained 86 yards with his four receptions while Szymanski had 34 yards.
Isaac Stopke provided most of the Knights’ scoring. The junior running back ran for 91 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. The Knights’ fourth score was an 89-yard interception touchdown return from Cody Pellaton.
“We can’t lose at homecoming because that’s all I’ve experienced is losing at homecoming,” Pellaton said. “Hopefully, we can pull it out and get a standout win so we have our crowd into it and have all our fans into it.”
In Pellaton’s sophomore season, Havasu hosted Thunderbird for its 2019 homecoming game, which resulted in the Knights losing 25-14. Technically, the Knights won their homecoming game last year against Deer Valley, but homecoming crowning ceremonies didn’t take place due the pandemic. Last year’s homecoming game also had limited attendance because games were not open to the public.
“We have to stay focused on the task at hand,” Pellaton said. “Everyone is pumped. Everyone is excited going into this game.”
Friday’s game against Estrella Foothills is scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff at Lee Barnes Stadium.
