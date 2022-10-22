The Lake Havasu Knights defeated the Greenway Demons 55-14 in their homecoming game Friday night, for their second straight blowout game.
Senior running backs Isaac Stopke and Evan Smith were not only crucial parts of the win, but were also a part of the homecoming court, along with their teammate senior wide receiver Glen Adona.
“It’s been a week filled with events,” Stopke said. “Yesterday was powderpuff, Wednesday we had a spirit day, today was the pep rally, tomorrow is the homecoming dance. So there were a lot of distractions, but as a unit we stayed together and we accomplished the task at hand.”
Coach Karl Thompson agreed that the team stayed locked in despite the week’s festivities and went about their business-as-usual.
“Preparing for the game is the biggest thing,” coach Karl Thompson said. “Game preparation means there are a lot of unsung heroes you don’t see all the time on Friday night.”
To start the game Friday, the Knights deferred the coin toss and recovered an onside kick to start the game. Their first drive ended with a 15-yard TD pass thrown by junior quarterback Tyler Thompson and caught by senior wide receiver Omar Feeley to put the Knights on the board 6-0 (extra point was no good).
After another recovered onside kick, Smith ran it in to put Havasu up 13-0.
A strip sack by senior defensive end Spencer Dorsett was recovered by Smith immediately following Smith’s TD. That defensive play set Stopke up to break free for a 30-yard rushing TD that put Havasu up 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“(Coach Thompson) knows what I can do on the field, but him seeing me do that on offense now, it’s exciting, for him, for me, for the whole team,” Smith said.
Smith suffered from an ACL injury early last year and missed his junior season.
“I take it to heart, it’s personal,” Smith said. “Offensively it feels good to be back, I got three touches and two of them I scored. Defensively, I felt good leading the team.”
In the second quarter, Havasu sophomore tight end Wyatt Tribolet found the endzone and put the Knights up 26-0. After his TD, Tribolet intercepted Greenway and put the Havasu offense at midfield.
Stopke took advantage of the turnover, scoring a 40-yard rushing TD to put Havasu at 33-0. And just because, Stopke punched it in again for a 4-yard TD four minutes later.
With less than a minute left in the half, Tyler Thompson landed a pass up the middle to Smith, who ran it 58 yards for another TD, putting Havasu up 47-0.
“First half I think we did a tremendous job executing the tasks, special teams, offense and defense and we played really good football,” Karl Thompson said. “Second half we got a little chippy, a little more uncharacteristic errors.”
At halftime, Lake Havasu High School celebrated this year’s homecoming court: Olivia LeGrand and Stopke, Presley Evans and Smith, Brooklyn Hawkins and Jaime Serrano, Jamie McCloskey and Luke Zegers and Xanthia Still and Adona. Still and Adona were crowned this year’s homecoming queen and king.
“To come out to a homecoming crowd, it was a fabulous turnout and there was lots of excitement there,” Karl Thompson said. “And happy for Glen to be the king.”
In the third quarter, senior quarterback Josh Deffingbaugh went in for Tyler Thompson. In the Knights’ first drive of the second half, Gavin Briggs punched in a 1-yard rushing TD and Deffingbaugh threw a short pass to sophomore tight end Brock Cross for the two-point conversion and put the Knights up 55-0.
Greenway was able to score on Havasu late in the third, putting the score at 55-8 with the Demons’ successful two-point conversion.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Knights gave up their first turnover of the game. The Demons recovered a fumble and ran it back for a second TD, putting the score at 55-14.
“We’re a senior-heavy team and we’ve been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round the past two years,” Stopke said. “So with that experience we know that a game like this where we should dominate, we can’t mess around and let them stay in it, so we just come out here and do what we have to do.”
In the next couple weeks, Havasu will be tested against Peoria and St. Mary’s.
