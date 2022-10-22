Homecoming game

Senior running backs Evan Smith and Isaac Stopke pose with their homecoming court dates.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu Knights defeated the Greenway Demons 55-14 in their homecoming game Friday night, for their second straight blowout game.

Senior running backs Isaac Stopke and Evan Smith were not only crucial parts of the win, but were also a part of the homecoming court, along with their teammate senior wide receiver Glen Adona.

