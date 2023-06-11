The cloud that has hung over horse racing since just before the Kentucky Derby continued on Sunday when a horse was euthanized after falling in the first race at Belmont Park. It is the sixth fatality since May 4 during racing or training at the Elmont, N.Y., track. It was also the second in two days, with a horse dying in the last race after Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

Mashnee Girl fell near the quarter pole entering the stretch in an allowance race for fillies and mares. The horse was euthanized on the track. The cause of the fall will be determined by a necropsy but was likely a fracture in one or both of her legs.

