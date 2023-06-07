MIAMI — Lionel Messi is coming to Inter Miami, rejecting a $500 million deal from Saudi Arabia and a sentimental pull to return to FC Barcelona, where he spent the first 21 years of his career. His highly anticipated decision puts to rest an endless trail of rumors that circulated around the world for years and dominated soccer social media the past few weeks.

In an exclusive interview on the Mundo Deportivo website, a Barcelona sports outlet, Messi said he really wanted to go back to FC Barcelona. He was with Barcelona in 2021, but the team’s financial issues forced a trade to Paris Saint-Germain. He didn’t want to see his future up in the air.

