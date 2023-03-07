‘I want to win’: David Peralta eyes World Series ring with rival Dodgers

Sebastian Aho scored twice, Shayne Gostisbehere had a power-play goal against his former team and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1. Paul Stastny, Jaccob Slavin and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina. Brent Burns had four assists and Necas and Andrei Svechnikov tallied two each. Antti Ranta had 17 saves as the Hurricanes got their 40th win of the season to give them 88 points and keep their narrow lead over New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division. Lawson Crouse scored his 20th goal for the Coyotes and trails only Clayton Keller (25) for the team lead. Karel Vejmelka finished with 36 saves.