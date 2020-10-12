The International Jet Sports Boating Association held its 2020 World Finals this weekend in one of the first events to return to Lake Havasu City since the coronavirus pandemic began.
There were competitors from 40 different divisions during the three-day event, which started on Friday and concluded on Sunday. The three-day competition featured competitors from the amateur to the pro level.
Sunday included 16 races and the day ended with the pro-am runabout endurance event, won by Tory Snyder, who also was victorious in the pro runabout GP and came in fourth in pro-am runabout stock event.
Other races that took place on Sunday were the pro ski modified, pro runabout GP, pro-am women’s ski, grand master ski and the vintage x2.
Saturday featured a busy day of competition with 26 events including the pro freestyle, which was won by Lee Stone, who edged Mark Gomez by .5 points for the best finish.
The amateur freestyle event took place on Friday along with 27 events occurring that day. Kevin Kreeger placed first in the amateur freestyle, scoring a total of 27.7, winning by a .6 point margin over Nolan Jukish.
You could view the complete results on the IJSBA website.
IJSBA is scheduled to host its 40th anniversary event next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.