The International Jet Sport Boating Association’s National Championships were held this weekend at Patria Flats Park. The following are the individual race winners, as listed by race number and class, name, hometown, number and manufacturer of the PWC. Winners from the local area, including Lake Havasu City, are in bold.
Race 1: Ski Novice Lites
Jack Fishel, Yorba Linda, Calif.; 122, Yamaha
Junior Ski 13-15 Lites
Reese Giese, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 141, Kawasaki Sir
Race 2: Vintage 550 Ski
Seth Sirrs, Canyon Lake, Calif.; 1w, Kawasaki
Race 3: Ski Am GP 2 Stroke
Matt Rollings, Sparks, Nev.; 812, Kawasaki
Race 4: Sport GP
Deven Farthing, Acworth, Ga.; 116, Kom
Race 5: Ski Pro-Am Stock
Devin Courson, Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; 97, Kawasaki
Race 6: Junior Ski 10-12 Lites
Sebastian Girello, Lake Havasu City; 27, Yamaha
Race 7: Ski Am GP
Julien Beaumer, Lake Havasu City; 29, Yamaha
Race 8: Runabout Pro-Am Stock
Chris Stark, Yucaipa, Calif.; 555, Yamaha
Runabout 1100 Am Stock
Renee Hill, Lake Havasu City; 22, Yamaha
Race 9: Sport Special
Deven Farthing, Acworth, Ga.; 116 Yamaha
Race 10: Vintage X2 Open
Danny Ortega, McCall, Idaho; 121x, Kawasaki
Race 11: Ski Women’s Novice Lites
Reese Giese, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 141, Kawasaki
Classic Ski Am Mod Lites
Kendric Bayles, Lake Havasu City; 22G, BUL
Ski Am Lites
Ryder Wildeboer, Sioux Falls, S.D.; 888, Yamaha
Ski Am Vets Lites
Bob Hyde, Lake Havasu City; 40, Kawasaki
Race 12: Runabout N/A Ltd
Daniel Sonntag, Menifee, Calif.; 14, Sea-Doo
Race 13: Ski Masters GP
Mitch Durica, Lake Havasu City; 6, Kawasaki
SkiAmVet GP
Rick Trevizo, El Paso, Tex.; 936, Pro
Race 14: Ski Women’s Stock
Stevie Bascom, Lake Havasu City; 365, Kawasaki
Ski Am Vet Stock
David Zipperian, Tucson, Ariz.; 508, Kawasaki
Ski Novice Stock
Devin Courson, Lake Havasu City; 97, Kawasaki
Race 15:
Vintage X2 Stock
Danny Ortega, McCall, Idaho; 121x, Kawasaki
Race 16: Ski Pro Am GP
Dustin Motzouris, Anthem, Ariz.; 50, KOM
Race 17: Ski Masters Stock
David Zipperian, Tucson, Ariz.; 508, Kawasaki
Race 18: Freestyle Am
Coy Curtis, Lake Havasu City; 155, Yamaha
