Fast action on the Parker Strip
RICK POWELL

The International Jet Sport Boating Association’s National Championships were held this weekend at Patria Flats Park. The following are the individual race winners, as listed by race number and class, name, hometown, number and manufacturer of the PWC. Winners from the local area, including Lake Havasu City, are in bold.

Race 1: Ski Novice Lites

Jack Fishel, Yorba Linda, Calif.; 122, Yamaha

Junior Ski 13-15 Lites

Reese Giese, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 141, Kawasaki Sir

Race 2: Vintage 550 Ski

Seth Sirrs, Canyon Lake, Calif.; 1w, Kawasaki

Race 3: Ski Am GP 2 Stroke

Matt Rollings, Sparks, Nev.; 812, Kawasaki

Race 4: Sport GP

Deven Farthing, Acworth, Ga.; 116, Kom

Race 5: Ski Pro-Am Stock

Devin Courson, Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; 97, Kawasaki

Race 6: Junior Ski 10-12 Lites

Sebastian Girello, Lake Havasu City; 27, Yamaha

Race 7: Ski Am GP

Julien Beaumer, Lake Havasu City; 29, Yamaha

Race 8: Runabout Pro-Am Stock

Chris Stark, Yucaipa, Calif.; 555, Yamaha

Runabout 1100 Am Stock

Renee Hill, Lake Havasu City; 22, Yamaha

Race 9: Sport Special

Deven Farthing, Acworth, Ga.; 116 Yamaha

Race 10: Vintage X2 Open

Danny Ortega, McCall, Idaho; 121x, Kawasaki

Race 11: Ski Women’s Novice Lites

Reese Giese, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 141, Kawasaki

Classic Ski Am Mod Lites

Kendric Bayles, Lake Havasu City; 22G, BUL

Ski Am Lites

Ryder Wildeboer, Sioux Falls, S.D.; 888, Yamaha

Ski Am Vets Lites

Bob Hyde, Lake Havasu City; 40, Kawasaki

Race 12: Runabout N/A Ltd

Daniel Sonntag, Menifee, Calif.; 14, Sea-Doo

Race 13: Ski Masters GP

Mitch Durica, Lake Havasu City; 6, Kawasaki

SkiAmVet GP

Rick Trevizo, El Paso, Tex.; 936, Pro

Race 14: Ski Women’s Stock

Stevie Bascom, Lake Havasu City; 365, Kawasaki

Ski Am Vet Stock

David Zipperian, Tucson, Ariz.; 508, Kawasaki

Ski Novice Stock

Devin Courson, Lake Havasu City; 97, Kawasaki

Race 15:

Vintage X2 Stock

Danny Ortega, McCall, Idaho; 121x, Kawasaki

Race 16: Ski Pro Am GP

Dustin Motzouris, Anthem, Ariz.; 50, KOM

Race 17: Ski Masters Stock

David Zipperian, Tucson, Ariz.; 508, Kawasaki

Race 18: Freestyle Am

Coy Curtis, Lake Havasu City; 155, Yamaha

