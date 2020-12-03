With 2020 coming to a close, one of the Lake Havasu City’s biggest events is already getting prepared to celebrate a milestone next year.
The International Jet Sports Boating Association World Finals will be returning to Havasu for its 40th anniversary on Oct. 2-10, 2021 at the Crazy Horse Campground and Resort. The event has taken place in Havasu since its inception.
“Lake Havasu City and the jet skiing world championships have honestly evolved together,” IJSBA promoter Scott Frazier said. “It’s become symbiotic in a lot of ways.
“Sometimes people have questions if we’re going to move and we get offered sometimes to move it, but we’re committed to staying there. The event has grown there.”
The 39th annual event looked different than years past with several covid-19 precautions and guidelines being enforced including social distancing and masks, Frazier said. Masks were required in the vendor and spectator areas. The only time the public didn’t have to wear a face covering was when they were eating or drinking. Hand sanitizing stations were also available at almost every vendor tent and near the food trucks.
Other adjustments that had to be made were the cancellations of the open ceremonial dinner and the award ceremonies at the London Bridge Convention Center. The award ceremonies took place at the end of each day on the beach near the campground for social distancing. The popular under the bridge show was moved to the campground at night and the turnout was lower than usual, Frazier said.
Last October’s event was the first time the majority of international competitors couldn’t come because of travel restrictions due to the pandemic.
“The participation also had an effect on the vendors that come to the trade show who seek to sell in a retail environment to international buyers,” Frazier said. “So that was tough. That was tough to lose.”
With a covid-19 vaccine possibly being available next year, the IJSBA World Finals could potentially be run in a normal setting. If the World Finals are operated as usual, Frazier said he’s most looking forward to welcoming back international attendees and competitors back to Havasu.
“We’ll look for the international people coming back and sharing everything that makes Havasu so magical,” Frazier said. “Like always, seeing our friends and family and persons that we compete against and enjoy the camaraderie with from all over the world, that’s what IJSBA is looking forward to.”
