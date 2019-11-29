In head coach Karen Rockwell’s first season at the helm, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team struggled to a 3-14 finish last year, including going just 1-7 in West Valley Region play.
However, this season Rockwell is confident in this year’s group and says she already sees improvement.
“I think we’re already better at this point than where we were at the end of the season last year,” she said. “We just want the team to have fun and good things will happen. I know there’s higher expectations in the second year, but if they play smart and play together, good things will happen.”
The Knights will rely on the team’s best player senior Matisun Skirvin to provide leadership and all-around play.
“Matisun is really coachable and really fun to coach,” said Rockwell. “She’s our team leader as a senior and she’s great at getting other players involved.”
Skirvin was named to the West Valley All-Region First Team last year as a junior.
Elsewhere, Rockwell expects juniors Bobbi Jo Bohnker and Ashlyn Tibbetts to step into larger roles.
“Bobbi Jo really stepped up her game from last year and Ashlyn Tibbets is an all-around athlete who can do it all out there,” said Rockwell.
Lake Havasu opened its season with a 47-39 win on the road against Kingman Academy. Skirvin led all scorers with 14 points, while the Knights’ defense limited the Tigers to only one 3-point basket.
Next Monday, Lake Havasu returns to action against River Valley in a home game. The following day, the Knights will face Yuma Catholic on the road.
The RVHS Girls’ Basketball Shootout is scheduled for next Friday and Lake Havasu will play four games that day.
West Valley Region play begins Jan. 8 against Peoria and senior day is scheduled for Feb. 11 against Deer Valley.
