In a pickle: Major League Pickleball launches season in Mesa

Major League Pickleball opened the 2023 season last weekend at Legacy Sports Complex in Mesa.

 Nikash Nath/Cronkite News

Pickleball has taken the country by storm and its surging popularity has attracted the attention of some of the biggest stars in sports.

Major League Pickleball (MLP) officially kicked off its 2023 season this past weekend at the Legacy Sports Complex with 24 teams from across the country participating in the tournament-style event.

