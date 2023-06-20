Inside Shey Peddy’s speedy recovery from Achilles rupture, return to Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy (11) dribbles against Indiana Fever guard Destanni Henderson (33) in June 2022.

 Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX – Despite the Phoenix Mercury’s rocky 2022 season ending with a two-game sweep to the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, everyone around the team knew the season was effectively over when disaster struck late in the third quarter of the series opener.

Shey “Playoff” Peddy fell to the floor in front of the Mercury bench and grabbed her right foot. It was immediately apparent based on the tearful reactions of her teammates that this was no common injury. Peddy tore her Achilles tendon, one of the hardest injuries in basketball to return from.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.