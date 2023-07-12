LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are considered the favorites to be picked at the top of the Major League Baseball draft. Crews hit .426 with 18 home runs while playing centerfield for the Tigers. The hard-throwing Skenes went 12-3 as a pitcher with 209 strikeouts in 122 innings. The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the top selection for the second time in three years. Pittsburgh manager Ben Cherington says the group at the top goes deeper than Crews and Skenes. Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford and high school prospects Max Clark and Walker Jenkins could be in the mix to go No. 1 overall if the Pirates look elsewhere.