Is the NFL becoming a pass-unhappy league?

Kodai Senga struck out 10 over six scoreless innings, Jeff McNeil and Jonathan Araúz homered, and the New York Mets continued playing the spoiler with an 11-1 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks dropped the final three games of a four-game series against the Mets to fall into a tie for the third NL wild-card spot in the National League with Cincinnati and San Francisco. Senga (11-7) gave up two hits, walked two and lowered his ERA to 2.95. Merrill Kelly (11-7) allowed seven runs and struck out seven in five innings.