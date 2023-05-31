It’s a bird, it’s a plane…it’s a drone! Major League Drone Racing hosts first live preseason race

A drone flown by the Arizona Desert Hawks whizzes through the air during a preseason training race against the Phoenix Falcons.

 Joey Plishka/Cronkite News

PEORIA – Drones whipped through the air Saturday at Peoria Sports Complex, where the Arizona Desert Hawks and the Phoenix Falcons competed in Major League Drone Racing’s (MLDR) first live preseason event.

MLDR is a professional American Drone Racing League and new competitive sport where pro pilots go head-to-head racing drones at high speeds through different obstacles while accumulating points throughout 10 heats.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.