The Arizona Cardinals are a middling team these days with two major problems: They aren’t playing well in the first quarter and they aren’t playing well at home. Solutions need to come quickly. Arizona lost to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 on Sunday and the game followed a familar script. The Cardinals played terrible early, falling behind 14-0 before playing much better in the second half and rallying to tie it at 17 in the fourth quarter. Arizona eventually lost when Matt Ammendola's potential game-tying field goal sailed wide right. The Cardinals hit the road next Sunday to face the Seahawks, who have also struggled with a 2-3 record.