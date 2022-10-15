After four road games, the Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team (4-2) defeated the Gila Ridge Hawks (2-4) 49-0 Friday night in their second home game of the season.
The Knights were perfect on offense throughout the entire first half — scoring five touchdowns on five possessions.
Three of those TDs were courtesy of senior running back Isaac Stopke.
After the Knights deferred the coin toss and forced a Hawks three-and-out, Stopke punched one in on their first possession.
And just like clockwork, the Knights defense prevailed yet again — setting senior running back Evan Smith up for a rushing TD of his own. Smith broke tackles from the secondary and ran 70 plus yards to put the Knights up 14-0 late in the first.
After two rushing TDs, Knights quarterback Tyler Thompson gave senior wide receiver James Douglas a shot at the end zone in the second quarter, which resulted in a 40-yard TD for the receiver.
Stopke found the end zone for a second time late in the second, and added yet another 50-yard rushing TD to his career resume.
After all that offensive action, the Knights defense seemed to decide it wanted some as well. Sophomore Justin Taylor intercepted Gila Ridge with 30 seconds left in the half.
The Knights took over on Gila Ridge’s 30-yard line and Stopke ran it in for a third time, just because.
The Knights entered the second half leading 35-0 and quickly scored again. Smith caught a 45-yard pass from Thompson to set Douglas up for a 3-yard rushing TD.
With a healthy 42-0 lead secured in the third, quarterback Eric Nieblas took over for starter Thompson.
The Knights offense dominated the clock in the fourth, with the help a second INT from Taylor.
Douglas ran 15 yards into the end zone for his third TD on the night, sealing the Knights in at 49-0 for the final score.
