ASU football

ASU coach Kenny Dillingham, center, jogs off the field with players after another morning practice in the Arizona heat.

 Bennett Silvyn/Cronkite News

TEMPE – He was told before the season that his odds of starting this season were low. He was told if he wanted a starting job, Arizona State wasn’t the right choice.

Sometimes, all it takes is one opportunity for a young player to flourish. For freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada, the wait to become the face of the ASU offense isn’t a future goal any longer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.