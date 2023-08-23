Top NL Cy Young Award contender Zac Gallen beat the San Diego Padres for the second straight start and Tommy Pham and Gabriel Moreno homered to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 3-1 victory in the opener of a four-game series between teams trying to keep their wild-card hopes from slipping away. Each team had just three hits. The Diamondbacks won their third straight game and the Padres lost for the eighth time in 11 games. Gallen held the Padres to one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out three and walking one.