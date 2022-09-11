The Lake Havasu Knights football team’s defense capitalized on Mohave’s young freshman quarterback Joe Yoney, forcing three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, in the Golden Shovel game Friday night.
The two interceptions were courtesy of senior defensive back and wide receiver Trent Frances and senior defensive back and wide receiver Jesse Aguliar. The interception returned for a TD was senior linebacker and running back Evan Smith.
“We won the turnover battle,” coach Karl Thompson said. “We gave ourselves a couple more opportunities.”
With six minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Yoney threw a 25-yard pass into the endzone to Jonathon Williams, covered by Aguliar, bringing the score to 28-14.
“It was a crucial game after that,” Aguliar said. “It got pretty close.”
The Thunderbirds recovered an onside kick after their TD pass, and began their drive on the Knights 32-yard line. The Thunderbirds attempted that same end zone pass to Williams, but Aguliar didn’t get burned again. Aguliar came down with the ball for a huge momentum-shifting interception against an opponent who greatly outsized him.
“Once I saw him (Yoney) throw the second one, I knew I had to get it. Or else it would’ve been a one-score game with six minutes left.”
As he saw the ball coming directly towards him, Aguliar was thinking, “I have to get this ball. There is no way I can’t get this,” Aguliar said.
When he got scored on, Aguliar said he swatted at the ball, which he regretted doing. The second time the ball was thrown to him, he positioned himself better.
Williams is a 215 lbs defensive end, running back and linebacker who outmatched Aguliar size-wise.
“That’s not an excuse, you still have to get it,” Aguliar said.
Along with his crucial interception, Aguliar had five total tackles on the night.
Smith set the tone in the first minute of the third quarter by picking off Yoney at Mohave’s own 37-yard line and taking the ball into the endzone, bringing the Knights up 28-0.
Smith had 11 total tackles as well.
Frances came down with an interception on Mohave’s own 48-yard line right before the end of the first quarter.
“It’s a huge win,” Thompson said. “This is that kind of game that can go either way.”
This was Thompson’s 22nd time coaching the Golden Shovel game.
