Celebrating a big win

The Lake Havasu Knights football team and student section pose with the golden shovel following the team’s 28-14 win over the Mohave Thunderbirds Friday night.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu Knights football team’s defense capitalized on Mohave’s young freshman quarterback Joe Yoney, forcing three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, in the Golden Shovel game Friday night.

The two interceptions were courtesy of senior defensive back and wide receiver Trent Frances and senior defensive back and wide receiver Jesse Aguliar. The interception returned for a TD was senior linebacker and running back Evan Smith.

