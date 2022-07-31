, Jay Prezkura

With two events remaining in the 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series season, Jay Prezkurat of Stevens Point, Wis., is leading the Falcon Rods Bassmaster Rookie of the Year standings.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jay Przekurat of Stevens Point, Wis., is back in first place in the Falcon Rods Bassmaster Rookie of the Year race. It’s where he’s been for five of the seven Elite Series tournaments this season. But Prezekurat entered the recent Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River in third place after posting finishes of 74th at Lake Fork and 66th at Pickwick Lake.

Przekurat, who turned 23 in June, was expected to thrive when the Elite Series made its annual end-of-season Northern Swing to fisheries dominated by smallmouth bass. However, no one expected him to win at the St. Lawrence River, where he’d never before competed, even if smallmouth bass were the dominant species.

