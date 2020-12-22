In a year that we want to forget, there were moments in the world of sports that will never leave us.
From Kobe Bryant’s shocking death to a global health crisis shutting down sports for several months, 2020 provided unforgettable moments in an unprecedented year.
Here’s a recap of this year’s most notable moments in sports.
The death of a legend
One of the first notable sports moments of the year was a tragedy. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.
Kobe’s death shook up the world and it was a tough day for many sports fans including myself, who grew up cheering for the Lakers. There were countless tributes throughout the whole world including at Staples Center, which had frequent visitors after he died.
His death still doesn’t seem real, especially with the one-year anniversary of his death coming up next month.
Chiefs break championship drought
The Lombardi Trophy went back to Kansas City for the first time in 50 years after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV in February.
I was heartbroken as a 49ers fan after they blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, but I can’t deny the historic significance of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. It was a victory that Chiefs fans waited for. Andy Reid also solidified his Hall of Fame resume by winning his first championship as a head coach.
NBA suspends season, sports go AT A standstill
The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for covid-19 prior to a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Gobert’s positive test led to a massive ripple effect across sports including the cancellation of the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments, the NHL season was suspended, the start of the MLB season was delayed, the Tokyo Summer Olympics were postponed to 2021 and high school sports were either postponed or canceled.
High school sports in some states have still not yet been played and the NBA finished its season in a bubble in Orlando, Florida. The NHL concluded its season with a modified and expanded version of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Candanian cities, Toronto and Edmonton, while the MLB played its season with no fans until the World Series, which was held in Arlington, Texas.
Athletes go on strike in wake of Jacob Blake
shooting
Aug. 26 was another significant day in the sports world this year, as professional teams went on strike by refusing to play their scheduled game in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African American man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Protests broke out in Kenosha and nationwide after video of the shooting went viral on social media. The protests added to ongoing civil unrest after the deaths of Geroge Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
The Jacob Blake protests trickled down to sports, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks deciding to not come out of their locker room prior to a first-round playoff game against the Orlando Magic. After the Bucks refused to play, the NBA postponed all games scheduled for Aug. 26.
It was the second time in 2020 that sports stopped, as other teams and leagues showed solidarity with the NBA. Nine NFL teams canceled practices and the MLB, NHL and WNBA postponed games scheduled for Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.
Historic year for women in sports
Alyssa Nakken became the first full-time female coach in MLB history after the San Francisco Giants promoted her to the Major League coaching staff. She was also the first woman to coach on the field in the majors during an exhibition game against the Oakland A’s in July.
Another historical move in baseball came in November when Kim Ng was named general manager of the Miami Marlins. She is the first woman to serve as general manager of a men’s team in the history of North American sports. Ng is also the first Asain-American general manager in MLB history.
In football, 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers was the first female and openly gay coach in a Super Bowl. Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller recently made history on the gridiron when she became the first female to play in a Power Five conference game, along with being the third woman to play in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
She kicked off for the Commodores against Missouri on Nov. 28 and two weeks later, she went 2-for-2 on extra points against Tennessee and became the first woman to score in a major conference football game.
