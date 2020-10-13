To all the great people in Lake Havasu City, I wanted to introduce myself as the new sports and recreation reporter for the Today’s News Herald.
I can’t wait to begin covering Lake Havasu High athletics and the recreation scene in town.
Before you readers see me at games or events throughout the city, I wanted to tell you a little about myself.
I was born and raised in Hanford, California, a small agriculture town near Fresno and I’ve covered sports in that area for over two years.
A couple of years after graduating from Sacramento State, I moved back home to Hanford to work at the Hanford Sentinel newsroom to cover prep sports for the Selma Enterprise/Kingsburg Recorder, the weekly newspaper that operates in the building.
Other than prep sports, I covered local government news, I wrote features, columns and anything in between at my last job.
I’m an avid sports watcher and I like to describe myself as a “hip-hop and pop culture enthusiast.”
When it comes to sports, my favorite professional teams are the San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Lakers (world champs baby!). When it comes to college sports, I tend to root for the Fresno State Bulldogs football team and anything Sac State related.
I’m new to the Lake Havasu area and I’ve been in town for less than week, but I’m already loving this town, especially my view of the lake on my way to work. I can’t wait to explore what this city and the state of Arizona has to offer.
For any story tips, you could email me at jmartinez@havasunews.com.
I’m blessed to be working in this community and I can’t wait to be a part of it.
