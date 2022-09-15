The Jet Jam Racing Tour comes to Havasu this weekend with their Best of the West PWC Series Finals race held Friday to Sunday at Crazy Horse Campgrounds.
Here are the local riders pre-registered for the weekend’s races:
Thank you for reading!
The Jet Jam Racing Tour comes to Havasu this weekend with their Best of the West PWC Series Finals race held Friday to Sunday at Crazy Horse Campgrounds.
Here are the local riders pre-registered for the weekend’s races:
Friday Sept. 16
Junior Ski 10-12 Lites
Weston Barre
Mason Haynes
Brody King
Ty Smith
Junior Ski 10-15 Lites
Weston Barre
Mason Haynes
Brody King
Junior Ski 13-15 Lites
Maddix Haynes
Parker Kaiser
Josh Simon
Tyler Ward
Tanner Wright
Ski Am GP
Coy Curtis
Chris Steenbock
Ski Am Lites
Mark Gomez
Maddix Haynes
Ski Am Stock 1500
Ryder Wildeboar
Ski Am Vet Lites
Taylor Curtis
Kerrie Anne Mulvey
Noah Nicholson
Ski Grand Master Stock 1500
Charles Anderson
Ski Mod Lites
Jett Kopchak
Ski Novice Lites
Tyler Kennedy
Jett Kopchak
Ski Novice Stock 1500
Ryder Bliss
Ski Pro Am GP
Kole Cramer
Jake Pearce
Ryder Wildeboar
Ski Womens Lites
Sophia Benson
Ashlynn King
Britton Reinhard
Ski Women’s Stock 1500
Sabrina Cook
Reese Giese
Hannah McLain
Ski Yamaha 4 Stroke Lites
Tyler Kennedy
Josh Simon
Ty Smith
Tyler Ward
Tanner Wright
Sport GP
Jet Wildeboar
Saturday Sept. 17 & Sunday Sept. 18
Sport Spec
Ron Benfield
Ryder Wildeboar
Parker Kaiser
Vintage 550 Open
Mark Gomez
Vintage 650/750
Nic Verdone
Chris Lanahan
Vintage X2 650 Limited
Nic Verdone
Kyle Cameron
Luke Blanton
Vintage X2 Open
Louie Vendetto
The Arizona Cardinals put their future in Kyler Murray’s hands, rewarding the dynamic quarterback with a massive long-term contract. Their first dividend was a dud. Murray led a sputtering offense that had no chance of keeping up with the high-scoring Kansas Chiefs in a 44-21 loss. Murray finished with 193 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-44 passing. He had 29 yards rushing on five carries and was sacked twice. The Cardinals finished with 282 total yards and trailed by 30 before scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The Lake Havasu High School volleyball team hosted eleven high schools for the 18t…
The Lake Havasu High School freshmen, junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.