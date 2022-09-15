The Arizona Cardinals put their future in Kyler Murray’s hands, rewarding the dynamic quarterback with a massive long-term contract. Their first dividend was a dud. Murray led a sputtering offense that had no chance of keeping up with the high-scoring Kansas Chiefs in a 44-21 loss. Murray finished with 193 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-44 passing. He had 29 yards rushing on five carries and was sacked twice. The Cardinals finished with 282 total yards and trailed by 30 before scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.