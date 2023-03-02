Jet Jam returns to Lake Havasu City this weekend

Havasu local and Junior Ski 10-12 Lites world champion Britton Reinhard will compete this weekend.

 Claire Cornelius/Today's News-Herald

Jet Jam returns to Lake Havasu City Saturday and Sunday to host round one of its 2023 Best of the West PWC racing series at North Beach at Lake Havasu State Park.

Racing begins at 10 a.m. and tentatively concludes at 4 p.m. each day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.