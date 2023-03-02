Jet Jam returns to Lake Havasu City this weekend

Jet Jam returns to Lake Havasu City Saturday and Sunday to host round one of its 2023 Best of the West PWC racing series at North Beach at Lake Havasu State Park.
Racing begins at 10 a.m. and tentatively concludes at 4 p.m. each day.
Admission is $10 per vehicle or $3 for walk-ins.
Professionals and amateurs alike will come out this weekend for the first Jet Jam race of the year.
Some local favorites to look out for this weekend are: Nic Verdone, Luke Blanton, Parker Kaiser, Tanner Wright, Tyler Kennedy, Ty Smith, Reese Giese, Sabrina Cook, Julie Holmquist, Britton Reinhard, Ashlynn King, Kendra and Kaylee Kennedy, Taylor Smith, David Fisser, Rafael Maurin, Coy Curtis, Ryder Bliss, Weston Barre, Brody King and Kai Crowe.
