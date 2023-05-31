The Western Conference Final isn't over yet, and suddenly feels much different. The Dallas Stars are back home for Game 6 after staving off elimination two games in a row since the Vegas Golden Knights won the first three games in the series. Jason Robertson has five goals in this series for the Stars, and Jake Oettinger has stopped 64 of 68 shots since getting pulled early from Game 3, when he allowed three goals on five shots in just more than seven minutes. The Stars also get captain Jamie Benn back from his two-game suspension.